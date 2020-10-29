Please join me in voting for Danielle Garbe Reser for state senator from the 16th Legislative District.
I have worked with Danielle closely on public issues through our respective nonprofit organizations for years. She is the right person for the state Senate and will be an effective voice for the region.
One person can make a difference; Danielle will be an articulate voice for rural issues and the District. As one of the few Democrats from Eastern Washington in Olympia, she will be listened to.
Danielle has served both Republican and Democratic U.S. Presidents, and is committed to working across the aisle to make life better for us.
Her excellence and work ethic were recognized at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of State. She volunteered for high risk assignments such as the Beirut office and Indonesia. This shows her courage and commitment to service.
Her roots are in rural Washington; she knows the 16th District and its issues. And being part of a farm family is invested in good agricultural policies and practices.
Danielle has always been committed to the greater good, and reaching out to diverse peoples and communities. She has demonstrated her interest and ability to work across the aisle. She brings a fresh voice and perspective on how to make life better in our region.
We are fortunate to have someone with her achievements, experience and abilities running for the office. Please join me in supporting Danielle for the state Senate from the 16th District.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla