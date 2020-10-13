It is a rare opportunity to elect a state senator with the talents and experience of Danielle Garber Reser.
She has been a star working as a diplomat in the U.S. State Department and the U.S. National Security Department for 14 years. Her negotiating skills were honed working with both Republicans and Democrats.
She has a fresh, much larger vision than anyone who has simply worked on local issues. But she knows our community. She has worked for our local needs when she was honored by being selected to be the CEO of Sherwood Trust where she served for five years.
She was granted a full scholarship at Whitman College where she graduated cum laude with honors in politics and went on to earn her master of public administration from Columbia University.
Danielle understands the importance of a government that works for our local farms, businesses and families. She will protect our natural resources that make our Valley exceptional.
She knows how important it is to protect our basalt water resources for our community whether it is for our community’s drinking water or to provide water to grow our crops. She is committed to keeping our natural resources here for local use instead of selling them outside where our water could end up in plastic bottles.
Danielle is a solid, fair negotiator and can resolve issues in a polite way with a win-win for both sides of an issue. Please consider how important this election is and vote for the most qualified candidate, Danielle Garbe Reser.
Laura Minnick
Walla Walla