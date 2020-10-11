Danielle Garbe Reser is uniquely qualified to become the 16th Legislative District’s next senator. After graduating with honors from Whitman College, Danielle earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
Between 2001 and 2015, Danielle worked for the State Department. During the administration of President W. Bush she served on the staff of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She later served on the National Security Council staff of President Obama.
During her tenure at the State Department, she was posted to U.S. Embassies in Beirut, Lebanon, and Jakarta, Indonesia. Her crisis management experience included helping American victims of the 2002 terrorist attack in Bali, and aiding humanitarian responses to the Syrian war.
In America, among other duties, Danielle had a one-year diplomatic assignment advising a U. S. senator on issues addressed by the Senate Armed Forces and Foreign Relations Committees about trouble spots in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan.
After her diplomatic career, Danielle returned to Walla Walla to become the CEO of Sherwood Trust. While there she oversaw investments in initiatives that created jobs, improved community infrastructure and strengthened nonprofit organizations and programs.
The rural funders’ program that Danielle created attracted over half a million dollars in new grants to the region. For her accomplishments, Danielle won regional and national awards.
Danielle is endorsed by the Children’s Campaign Fund, an organization committed to securing the health, safety and education of all children. The Children’s Campaign Fund previously endorsed Republican state Sen. Maureen Walsh.
Because one person cannot solve all the economic and social problems of the 16th Legislative District, we should elect the one person uniquely qualified to inspire the ideas and enlist the aid of others: Danielle Garbe Reser.
Gretchen de Grasse
Walla Walla