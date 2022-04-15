Since the late 1980s, I have had the privilege of knowing Gabe Acosta.
My early work with Gabe occurred while the local hospital had a psychiatric ward, as he served as the deputy prosecutor for the involuntary treatment hearings. I had probably watched too much television and had a perception that a prosecutor would be cut-throat; Gabe did not meet this Hollywood expectation.
Two things immediately led to my admiration of him. First, he was always kind, compassionate and respectful of those struggling with mental illness.
He would never question them in these hearings, as he did not want to add to the their stress. He expected the professionals to give the testimony needed for the person to receive involuntary care.
The only instance where I recall Gabe making any comments to the patients was when he learned they had served in the U.S. Military. He would thank them for their service.
For the past 30-plus years, Gabe has been consistent with the things I admired about him since the beginning.
Walla Walla County needs Gabe to be the next prosecuting attorney. He will bring dignity, respect and honor to this office, and I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy.
Todd Carman-Wagner,
Walla Walla