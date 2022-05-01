It is my pleasure to endorse Gabe Acosta for prosecuting attorney in the November 2022 election for Walla Walla County.
I have known Gabe for more than 40 years — as my husband’s brother and my sister’s husband.
Gabe has worked as chief deputy prosecutor since 1993 and brings with him immense experience in all areas of his job. He has worked, with total commitment, to make our community a safer place.
I do not know anyone with more integrity, who cares about the rights, accountability and fairness for everyone than Gabe.
Gabe works hard to make sure that each person is respected, people are held responsible for their crimes, and he is a team player — working with other community resources, to obtain help for those in need.
I have spent the last 40 years observing Gabe and his family as they work tirelessly in raising their own children and helping other people in need in our community.
I do not believe there is anyone that is more qualified, or who has a bigger heart for our community, than Gabe. Please join me in supporting Gabe as prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County.
Sylvia Acosta,
College Place