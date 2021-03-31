From a recent editorial, “U-B’s commitment to readers’ opinions remains strong,” I learned the word count for letters to the editor has been cut in half to 200 words.
The U-B says, “a shorter word count also helps writers zero in on their point and not spend a lot of time writing off topic.”
The U-B writers took 453 words to make their point. I suppose they were a little off topic.
When I started writing the U-B in 2011, I was allowed 6,000 words per year (15 letters at 400 words each). A few years later, I was allowed 4,800 words (12 letters at 400 words each). Today, I’m allowed 2,400 words (12 letters at 200 words each).
In 2011, I was granted 6,000 words of free speech in the U-B per year. Based on the word-count trend, an 8-year old will be granted only 960 words of free speech in the U-B per year by the time they’re an adult. Already, they’re only granted 2,400.
Future generations are getting screwed even when it comes to so-called American free speech.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla