COVID-19 deaths are on track to pass 100,000 in the U.S. soon.
With just 5% of the global population, the U.S. has more than a quarter of the global deaths because of a president who has politicized his country’s response to the plague.
He only cares about how “his numbers” will effect the November election and has no concern for U.S. citizen’s safety. This is sociopathic.
That might be what we’ve come to expect from President Trump; but a “Freedom Rally” is an expression of selfishness and lack of concern for the most vulnerable. That is just evil.
Whether you believe in God or just the eyes of history, we will all have to answer for how we responded to this crisis.
David Higgins
Walla Walla