America has been involved in an unprecedented 200 year journey on a road called a “Freedom Experience.”
From its inception there was a move from a monarchy to a free people with a “representative republic” form of government. During the growth years, the country has enjoyed growing prosperity, and freedoms far beyond the rest of the world.
However, this same road that we have traveled is now at a critical “cross road” and the decision for direction is not complicated! Do we continue on the road called Freedom and democracy, or will we let ourselves be misled, and begin to travel down a path called socialism, thereby opening the door to tyrannical communism?
We have two choices: 1) A longtime entrenched Washington, D.C., insider, who sadly displays debilitating cognitive impairment? Herein lies the danger of Joe Biden being used as a pawn, to be manipulated by the far left, special interest groups, and the deep state.
Of even greater concern, we are seeing growing evidence of unprecedented corruption, totaling millions of dollars. These potentially felonious actions are made possible by conscience bereft officials using their elected positions to engage in influence peddling.
Beyond these serious concerns, if Biden is forced to resign, we will have to deal with Kamala Harris, whose left-leaning socialistic voting record is very damning.
2) The other choice is a businessman totally outside of the D.C. corruption cabal. Donald Trump is very much aware of those certain elected officials, heretofore untouchable, for the corruption they have been involved in for years. Their affinity to do the bidding of large globalist international corporations and other special interests, is legion.
This cozy arrangement has provided an unlimited largesse of campaign contributions, insuring their perpetual reelection. For that reason they are stumbling all over themselves with a maniacal fervor to unwind his presidency, for fear their whole house of cards will be exposed.
To recover from the yet untold damage, experienced by the recent economy shut down, is going to require a free enterprise, successful businessman with private sector experience.
Trump is a person who has built things and created jobs, as opposed to influence peddling within an elected position. Trump needs to be judged not by his sometimes blunt “New York speak” personality, but for his ability to rescue this country from the clutches of socialism, promulgated by the anti-American left!
My friends, the choice is yours in November. Do your kids and grandkids a favor, “Vote to Make America Great Again.”
Dean Davis
Dixie