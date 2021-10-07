I have known Fred Crowe since he came to Dayton with his wife Genie. He had dedicated himself to this community and has served it in many ways. He was appointed and then elected to be a Commissioner for the Port of Columbia, and he was appointed to the Dayton City Council when he moved from the country into town. He has regularly volunteered at Liberty Theater, The Club after school program and Kiwanis Club of Dayton.
Fred Crowe grew up in a small town, much like Dayton, and focused his entire career on agriculture, administrating irrigation projects, converting dry land farms into irrigated farms, growing disease-free garlic, treating plant diseases and teaching young people to become better producers of agricultural products.
Fred has much integrity. He is honest, he follows through, and he is dedicated to serving Dayton. He knows how to study complex problems and how to come to creative solutions.
We need Fred Crowe on Dayton City Council in this time of turmoil. Vote for Crowe. He is the best and most qualified candidate for Position No. 7.
Terry Steinhoff
Dayton
