Turns out, syringe exchange programs were the canary in the coal mine.
When the Franklin County commissioners opted to end my nonprofit’s lease in Pasco, they did it with no notice to the public, and based not on any scientific data but only on Commissioner Clint Didier’s insistence that the program was “creating” new “addicts” in his community.
In the fallout that ensued, I saw Commissioner Brad Peck lie to the press about promises he said I’d made to him and broken, even though I never had spoken to him directly before giving testimony at his commission hearing the week before.
I was horrified that a government board would act so irrationally and spontaneously against people doing public health work in their community.
Upon a public records request I made, I learned that Mr. Didier had contacted a Benton County resident, Lisa Thomas, to sit outside the syringe exchange and watch the clients and staff, in order supposedly to find unlawful activity. No such activity was found because we operate legally.
But Ms. Thomas felt free to harass me in the press, to insinuate I personally was dealing drugs and make claims about my staff and clients. To see this kind of malevolence in the guise of local government caused me, my family, my board and staff and my clients a lot of grief.
And it was difficult to get public support for our program because people in the Tri-Cities are intimidated by Mr. Didier and his friends, or at least, that’s what they tell me.
So I wasn’t surprised to see the insistence from Mr. Didier that the county reopen upon the governor’s order — he neither understands the way public health programs work, nor does he care about science and evidence, nor does he have patience for people who disagree with him.
This commission has put politics over safety for years now. I saw it with its handling of the syringe program, and we are all seeing it regarding COVID-19 in our region. We all deserve rational, thoughtful, and representative government.
It may feel good to Mr. Didier to act like a cowboy, but just as he put people’s health at risk in closing the syringe exchange, so he is putting people at risk by telling businesses to reopen while we are still seeing an increase in new cases.
Be well, everyone.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla