Let’s send a representative to Olympia with a background in agriculture and health care.
On Nov. 3, let’s elect Frances Chvatal for Position 1 in the 16th Legislative District.
Chvatal was raised on a family farm in Touchet, so she’s as richly immersed in agriculture as her opponent. But with 33 years in health care, Chvatal is well equipped to make decisions in Olympia as the Legislature deals with the pandemic and the eventual distribution of a vaccine.
Mark Klicker, on the other hand, is reckless to suggest that teachers be armed in the classroom. School safety is an important issue, but Klicker promotes a solution better suited for war-torn regions of the world.
Rather than elect a person endorsed by the Washington State Farm Bureau PAC, an organization that pools campaign contributions from members and donates these funds to campaigns or against campaigns, let’s elect a woman who represents the broader circle of people in the 16th Legislative District and who is especially qualified to help us with health and safety concerns.
Lori Dohe
Walla Walla