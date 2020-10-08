Frances Chvatal is running to represent the 16th Legislative District in the state of Washington and I could not be more excited.
I met Frances nearly three decades ago, when we both served in health-care management at what is now Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Before I met Frances, I had the privilege of meeting her parents Ed and Rosina. Ed, a local farmer, had volunteered for years on the Community Advisory Board at St. Mary and Rosina was legendary as a nurse educator. Ed and Rosina both served our country during WWII and continued to serve their community for many years to come.
Frances initially served as the manager of the surgery department at St. Mary Medical Center. In that leadership role, she worked every day to balance the diverse needs of her constituents — patients, families, physicians, and staff alike.
Managing her department at St. Mary required knowledge and skills in patient care, budgeting, capital equipment acquisition, regulatory compliance, human resource management, strategic planning, facilities management, and more, all tempered with a heavy dose of care and compassion.
Frances went on to serve as a quality analyst and a member of the St. Mary Community Ministry Board.
Frances is a very competent professional who is both articulate and quick on her feet. She is respected across the board for her leadership, which springs from inherent values based in service to others, responsible stewardship, fostering of health and well-being, and working towards the greater good.
In this particular place in time, I believe Frances is uniquely prepared to share these gifts on behalf Washington’s 16th Legislative District. We need Frances in Olympia and I, personally, am grateful she is willing to serve.
Marilee Schiff
Walla Walla
