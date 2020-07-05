We are lucky to have several great candidates standing for election from our area. One of them is Frances Chvatal, who is running for House Position 1 of the 16th Legislative District for Washington.
As an agricultural producer, renewable energy developer and neighbor, I want to highly recommend Frances.
For several years, our part of Eastern Washington has not had a real voice in Olympia. Our Republican representatives have been in the minority and have not had a seat at the decision-making table.
We can change this by electing Frances Chvatal on Nov. 3.
I have had the pleasure to know Frances these past few years and believe she will be an excellent representative. Frances understands our rural and community values.
She was raised on the family farm in Touchet, grew up changing sprinkler pipe, driving wheat truck and was involved with FFA.
After graduating from Touchet High School, Frances went on to graduate from Washington State University in nursing.
Armed with her nursing degree, she proceeded to build a stellar career in health care and business. Her background includes successful assignments in neurosurgical acute care at St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Boise, Neuroscience ICU at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore to the Burn ICU at the University of Washington, Harborview before returning to Walla Walla.
At Providence St. Mary Medical Center here in Walla Walla, Frances served as the director of surgical services. She supervised up to 120 employees, managed operating labor, had direct responsibility of capital budgets and oversaw construction projects. All while maintaining the highest of medical standards for Walla Walla.
In these highly stressful times of challenges to our public health and businesses, I cannot imagine a more highly qualified candidate for our district, than Frances. We need Frances working for us in Olympia.
Ormand Hilderbrand
Walla Walla