It is dismaying to read in Tuesday's paper that our county commissioners do not view vaccination as a public health issue.
Yes, whether an individual chooses to be vaccinated is a personal choice. But that choice has significant consequences for our community, and it is for this reason that public guidelines and restrictions have been in place throughout the pandemic — to protect all members of our community and to prevent undue pressures on the health care system.
One would think that our elected officials would try to take these factors into consideration rather than framing the vaccination choice simply as a personal decision.
Jack Iverson
Walla Walla