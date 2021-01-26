I am sending this to the Union-Bulletin as a letter to the editor for the fourth graders in my afternoon group at Prospect Point Elementary School. Here is what they have to say:
Do you know that plastic is everywhere and harming animals? Our class is doing a research project on plastic pollution. We learned that plastic never really does decompose or biodegrade. It just breaks down into smaller and smaller plastic pieces that easily makes its way to the ocean.
There is already tons of trash floating in the Pacific Ocean, killing lots of sea animals. It is predicted that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean!
We think restaurants should stop using plastic straws and plastic utensils because the plastic harms the animals and kills them. Plastic straws are one of the top plastic polluters. We believe that you should switch to paper straws and edible cutlery.
We know you might think that it is better to use plastic, but have you thought about using paper? Paper is way better for the environment. If you drop a paper straw then it can biodegrade very easily unlike plastic. This is better for us, animals and the environment.
You could also use edible cutlery in place of plastic utensils. It might seem crazy but people in India have started making forks and spoons out of a healthy grain called millet. Edible cutlery is just utensils that you can eat after you use it, or if you drop it in the trash, it will biodegrade within 4-5 days.
They are also super cheap and environmentally friendly. I bet they could make a mango or strawberry flavor if you sent them a letter!
Making these small changes can dramatically lower the amount of plastic pollution in our community!
Vanessa Prull
Walla Walla