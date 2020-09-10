Having lived through the end of WWII, the Cold War, Korean and Vietnam conflicts, Cuban Missile Crises, etc., I look back and can say: Donald J. Trump has accomplished in four years what Russia has been attempting to do for the past 70-some years; weaken our alliances in Western Europe, weaken and potentially destroy our democracy.
He speaks highly of dictators such as Putin, or Kim Jong Un, while insulting American heroes such as John McCain and Gold Star families, abandons our allies (e.g., the Kurds in Syria), threatens to withdraw from NATO, reneges on treaties, and siphons money from the military to build a wall.
During a Memorial Day 2017 visit to Arlington National Cemetery Trump reportedly said to his Chief of Staff John Kelly: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
It’s a reflection of Trump’s thinking; Duty, honor, country is not part of his mindset. Hug the flag all he wants for a photo op; his allegiance is to only himself.
The world no longer looks to America for leadership. The USA now ranks seventh in most respected countries of the world. We’re living in Trump’s America and it’s not the America I served.
Give him another four years in office and we are the real suckers and losers.
John Jaso
College Place