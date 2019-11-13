Our community is fortunate to have a fine history museum located in its backyard, Fort Walla Walla Museum.
As a former museum director who moved to Walla Walla only four years ago, I am pleased to know that this museum serves our community with the highest professional standards possible. A well-qualified director and staff work tirelessly to maintain the building and grounds while preserving artifacts and creating exhibits that inform and enrich our community. Knowledgeable volunteers are available to answer your questions as you explore the museum, or you can use the excellent signage to understand the exhibits.
Many exhibits refer to Ft. Walla Walla’s military history, including a wealth of information on the weaponry. Additional exhibits, permanent and temporary, tell the history of farming and ranching, viticulture, local Native American tribes, transportation, fashions of the past, textile history and more. Four additional exhibit halls include a life-size 33-mule harvesting display, a mock-up of an early jail, and agricultural artifacts of all kinds.
A favorite especially for families and the many school children who visit each year, is the historical village below the museum (open seasonally) which features authentic reproductions historic buildings among them a school, church, blacksmith shop, homes, and a life-size doll house. Popular events during the year give special emphasis to living history with re-enactors telling the lives of colorful figures in local history.
A museum is not just a building, it’s a living cultural entity which has something for everyone. It needs our support. You can do that by becoming a member, donating or just visiting to see for yourself.
Lyle Wirtanen
Walla Walla