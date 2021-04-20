Driving south on Cottonwood Road, I passed some young students wearing backpacks with their eyes firmly fixed on their cell phones as they walked home from school.
They were unafraid of the narrowness and blind curves of the road and had complete faith that the drivers, including me, passing by would maneuver our way around them safely.
They were correct, this time.
Not so if the development on the Bachtold acreage is annexed by the city and suddenly floods the narrow access roads with another 750-1,000 cars, multiple times a day.
As cars rush past students and pass through two school zones as well as already congested four-way stops at Reser and Cottonwood and at Second and Howard, it would seem to be a cruel game of Russian roulette to determine how soon a child will be harmed or killed.
Yes, we do have a housing shortage, but there are many better alternatives to putting a bunch of houses in a location that has proven to be unpopular and dangerous to our children who walk and ride to school on that narrow road. It was and still is a very bad idea that will endanger our children's safety.
Jack Conley
Walla Walla