A recent letter to the editor challenged the governor’s “Stay Home Stay Healthy” policy and his “wait-and-see” attitude. The letter was written by an intelligent citizen and an important contributor to the community. I disagree with her on this issue.
Many of us employ the analogy of a pandemic and a war. The comparison has merit.
As a new army officer/physician, I was told that my responsibility was to, “Preserve the Fighting Strength.” If limited resources forced me to let one soldier die, in order to get another back in the field, that would have to be my choice. I’ve made some wrenching choices in the military, and later in treating cancer patients.
I was in Washington, D.C., for the Cuban Missile Crisis. The president made a decision. If the missiles got to Cuba, Washington was in range. I was ordered to decide which of my patients could be sent home, with the least risk. We were planning for a casualty that didn’t happen.
As a Special Forces “Doc,” I and others like me, were instructed to overlook the behavior of combatants who were on our side, even if the behavior was beyond objectionable.
Decision making in oncology, both in Walla Walla and at the University of Washington meant assessing risks and benefits for patients who could be emotionally shaken and facing treatment options with uncertain outcomes.
The governor is forced to make his decisions, using models developed by experts. The weaknesses in those models are created a shortage of information, and a fast-moving enemy. The battlefield that changes daily.
It’s sad that were don’t have either more test data or time. Once we know more about the disease, new treatments and serologic testing, we will be better able to make rational, moral choices.
For now, I’m going along with our governor’s decisions.
Lawrence Mulkerin
Walla Walla