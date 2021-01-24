Washington state, under the leadership of Gov. Jay Inslee, recently received national recognition for adopting the pandemic protocol established by scientists and health care professionals: “Against all odds some states have managed to keep the virus under control. Washington State, which recorded 37 of the nation’s first 50 corona virus deaths, has kept in place a steadily adjusting suite of mitigation measures and now ranks 44th in deaths per capita. If the nation had achieved a rate comparable to Washington’s, about 220,000 fewer people would be dead.”
Until vaccines are universally available, please follow the protocol — wear a mask, maintain social distance, limit contact with others and wash hands frequently — it works !
Gretchen De Grasse
Walla Walla