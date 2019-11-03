On Oct. 20, I searched Google under the “news” section for Robert Shiller who is a Nobel laureate, an author and a frequently-quoted economist.
Here’s the first four articles that popped up:
On Oct. 14, Time, “Robert Shiller: There will be a recession. The question is when.”
On Oct. 16, CNBC, “Robert Shiller says economic stories like fears of a recession can go viral and be self-fulfilling.”
On Oct. 19, MarketWatch, “Robert Shiller: A recession that could discredit Trump looms large.”
On Oct. 20, CNBC, “Robert Shiller: Recession likely years away due to bullish Trump effect.”
In just six days Shiller stated: The Trump economy has a bullish effect. The Trump economy could be discredited. There will be another recession. The next recession is years away. Economic fears of a recession can be self-fulfilling. A recession looms large.
Shiller talks out of both sides of his mouth so he can’t lose and continue to make money for his advice.
Unfortunately, our free press let’s him get away with it.
The most important thing to most of us is to have money to pay our bills.
Do you realize that everyday trillions of dollars are exchange based on what economists like Shiller say.
The Federal Reserve, the White House, financial institutions, academia, city councils, and businesses all take in this garbage from economists like Shiller who say one thing one day and something different the next day (many of these institutions have economists on staff and some are run by an economist).
In the last three months the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times, increased its balance sheet by $200 billion, announced they would start buying $60 billion in bonds a month, tried to steepen the yield curve, and injected billions of dollars into the REPO market to stabilize it.
On the fiscal side the deficit has ballooned from $325 billion in 2015 to $1.2 trillion (I’m not talking about the number reported by our free press, but the number reported on the U.S. Treasury’s website.).
The Federal Reserve and White House don’t do this to this extent if the economy is indeed “solid.”
In the not so distant future we’re all going to be sorry that we allowed the media and academia to constantly quote economists like Shiller.
Moreover, that when setting fiscal and monetary policies we listened to them as well and now have global debt at $244 trillion or 26 quadrillion Yen.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla