I am concerned about the Washington State Department of Transportation decision to spend $637,000 to help design the proposed trail between Dayton and Waitsburg. I am not opposed to the idea of the trail but I wonder if WSDOT might have more important projects to invest in.
The two bridges leading north out of Dayton on U.S. Highway 12 are literally crumbling. I have heard of people who park under the viaduct at Seneca seeing pieces of concrete falling to the ground as semis rumble overhead.
State Route 261, also know as Highway 261, is narrow and winding with crumbling shoulders. Highway 261 is a main route for straw and grain being delivered to Lyons Ferry and Columbia Pulp.
The Kellogg Hollow and McKay-Alto roads in Columbia County is another busy route for straw and grain delivery to Lyons Ferry and Columbia Pulp. It too is seeing the wear and tear from increased heavy truck traffic.
I would invite anyone to take a ride with me this summer as I deliver wheat to Lyons Ferry and experience firsthand the deteriorating and unsafe conditions of these roads and bridges. The trail between Dayton and Waitsburg is a nice idea but let’s take care of our basic infrastructure first.
David McKinley
Dayton