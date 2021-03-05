Sixty-eight fishery scientists recently signed a letter to key congressional and administration representatives advocating breaching the lower Snake River dams. A local biologist has engaged in character assassination on the same subject.
After 50-years of dealing with fish passage problems related to dams, I will try to answer their criticisms with three simple truths.
1. There has been more research conducted about fish survival at the lower Snake River dams than anywhere else. As a result, adult and juvenile salmon survival is high.
2. Loss of spawning and rearing habitat caused by dams and water diversions above the lower Snake River dams has significantly reduced natural salmon production in the Snake River Basin.
3. Fishery agencies and environmentalists rely on smolt to adult return rates to judge the efficacy of salmon restoration projects. As stated above, the numbers of smolts have been significantly reduced by loss of spawning and rearing habitat, BUT even though juvenile survival has been increased over the past five decades, survival of adults in the ocean and their return to the spawning areas is the most serious part of the equation. When ocean survival in bad, SARs are bad. When ocean conditions are good, the fishery management agencies open and or liberalize harvest. Again, SARs are below those theoretically needed for salmon survival.
To summarize, the following is from the Northwest River Partners:
- Climate change poses the greatest threat of extinction to salmon.
- Hydroelectricity is a critical carbon-free resource to fighting climate change.
- Billions of dollars have been invested in habitat restoration and dam improvements to protect salmon.
- The latest fish passage technology at dams has helped Columbia and Snake River salmon survive at rates comparable to a free-flowing river.
- Significant increases in returning adult salmon numbers have occurred since the dams were first constructed.
- Warming, acidifying our oceans are responsible for uniform declines in salmon populations.
John McKern
Walla Walla