It is again time to recognize those who work behind the scenes in public safety and serve as the first “first responders” in our Valley.
April 11-17 is designated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week — an opportunity to reflect on those community members who dedicate their careers to answering calls for help, sending emergency services where needed and being the calm voice of reassurance when life presents challenging, unexpected occurrences.
Dispatchers don’t see what law enforcement, fire fighters and paramedics experience, but their ears hear everything that most people’s eyes will never see. The personal connection through the 9-1-1 system is direct, sometimes tragic and always important to the caller. The fear and anguish of a parent reporting a missing child or a spouse losing their lifetime partner are some things dispatchers routinely hear — and all eventually take a toll on their resilience.
Fortunately, the rewards of being that helpful, calming voice far outweigh the downside. Your local 9-1-1 center is staffed with an incredible mixture of compassionate, well-trained, caring and seasoned communications professionals.
Please join me in recognizing, appreciating and thanking the 12 dedicated and professional dispatchers, three supervisors and administrative coordinator at Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications (WESCOM 9-1-1).
Steven Ruley
Walla Walla