What kind of country do we want here in the United States of America?
Do we want one that rules by one person, one vote? Or do we want a violent autocracy built upon lies where votes are controlled and restricted?
One was developed almost 250 years ago by innovative, radical thinkers who demanded to be free from a repressive monarchy.
Violent and autocratic governments (dictatorships) have existed for millennia and continue today.
Let’s all call upon the Republican party to take responsibility for the actions of January 6, 2021 with the vision of the horrific insurrection still fresh in our minds just a year later.
And may these Republicans work with Democrats to find ways to restore our faith in bipartisan government and fair elections.
Kathryn Howard
Walla Walla