Democracy, like science, is constantly evolving, being refined by increased knowledge and understanding.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal...", foundational words from the Declaration Of Independence, applied to landed white males in 1776. Something had to change. We've had 27 amendments since then.
One person, one vote, majority rules is a basic principle of democracy. Yet twice in my lifetime the electoral college has overruled the will of the majority. I would argue that history will show in both cases the majority knew what it was voting about. Something has to change.
The Supreme Court had ranged from six to nine judges. Designed to be a separate but equal branch of government, it is charged with interpreting and arbitrating the Constitution. When wide swings in judicial rulings can be affected by one party negating long-standing norms of appointment, something has to change.
The filibuster has a racist history, a relic of the Jim Crow era used to protect the interests of Southern white slave owners. It derailed civil rights progress even up to 1994. The filibuster stomps on the majority rule principle and contributes to gridlock in Congress. Something has to change.
Brenda Kirk
College Place