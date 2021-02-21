The people who came to North America and established the United States of America did so largely to avoid tyranny, to find freedom to worship, to speak what they believed and to keep and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
To protect this freedom they sought, they fought and died to establish a republic.
In a republic, individual freedom and rights are protected by those individuals giving up some of their freedom and some of those rights to establish a government to protect their freedom and those rights against foreign intervention or the tyranny of the majority. A pillar of a republic is the “rule of law.”
Concerning the “rule of law,” uscourts.gov states, “The American democratic system is not always based upon simple majority rule. There are certain principles that are so important to the nation that the majority has agreed not to interfere in these areas. For instance, the Bill of Rights was passed because concepts such as freedom of religion, speech, equal treatment, and due process of law were deemed so important that, barring a Constitutional Amendment, not even a majority should be allowed to change them.”
I would add that the basic rights are God given, and even the majority cannot change the Constitution to take them away.
The Founders believed in the value of human life and that truth and freedom would triumph in the free market of ideas. Any use of pressure or force to reduce or eliminate personal freedom is tyranny.
It is tyranny to force America’s daughters to compete against stronger males in sports and shower with the opposite sex. This makes a mockery of the Title 9 legislation designed to give women equal access.
It is tyranny for the life of the unborn to be ended for convenience.
It is tyranny for big tech to block the account of a sitting president.
What many fail to realize is that tyranny leads to men like Adolf Hilter, Lenin, Stalin and Mao and the loss of freedom and death they bring.
The words of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg are very appropriate for our current situation: “That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
Ted Richerzhagen
College Place