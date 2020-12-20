I feel I must reply to the article from Dec. 16 on the spay-neuter program conducted by the Blue Mountain Humane Society. I’m sure people get a warm, fuzzy feeling after reading about the program. I on the other hand do not.
Once a cat is returned to the streets they continue to piss on all the shrubs, defecate where ever they want plus continue to spread diseases. I think the money could be better spent on other projects.
I suggest you keep on trapping feral cats but euthanize them instead.
Bob Maier
Walla Walla