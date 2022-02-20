Consumers are becoming more concerned about inflation.
The Federal Reserve has finally admitted that the inflation isn’t transitory.
Even though the economic model of the Phillips curve has been proven to be wrong, economists still want to believe that with lower and lower unemployment comes higher inflation.
In the past 50 years, anytime a country experienced excessive inflation it was not due to a robust economy and low unemployment rates, but was precipitated by a stagnant economy. To name a few examples: Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Argentina, Turkey and Lebanon. None of these countries were or are experiencing a robust economy when they had high inflation. It was always the opposite, a stagnating economy that caused the excessive inflation.
Even in the 1970s U.S., the inflation that occurred was coined stagflation: “persistent high inflation combined with economic stagnation.”
If conceded higher inflation continues — anyone still paying their own bills knows inflation has been a serious problem for a long time — it won’t be just an inflation problem.
Due to the high level and rapidity of the Federal Reserve’s money creation, there will be higher inflation along with a depression like economy (stagflation).
Richard Strozinksy
Walla Walla