I tried to warn about the non-sustainability of our debt-based economy and that our two-party system was looting the middle class down to its last nickel.
That the media and academia supported the looting by distracting the people with fake news and touting their own political agendas.
I tried to warn Americans that depending on government for their livelihoods would turn out to be a catastrophic mistake.
I tried to warn younger Americans about the huge debt burden being left to them.
I tried to warn about the Federal Reserve’s cheap money policies and wrote letters to the editor to the U-B:
The Fed’s QE scheme won’t work (Oct. 5, 2011 and Dec. 4, 2011).
The Fed is lousy at economic forecasting (June 24, 2012).
The Fed creates money out of thin air that benefits the government and the superrich (Oct. 12, 2013).
The Fed’s policies don’t produce higher paying jobs and disproportionately hurt the young (March 9, 2014).
The Fed’s QE scheme has failed, but the Fed won’t be blamed for their own failure Dec. 7, 2014).
- The Fed’s QE ploy is an experiment and you’re the guinea pig (Dec. 28, 2014).
- The Fed caused a zero-interest-rate quagmire (Jan. 18, 2015).
- The Fed’s loose monetary policies are creating asset bubbles, not a structurally sound economy (July 29, 2015).
- The Fed’s monetary experiment will end up being the most brainless experiment ever attempted by mankind (Aug. 16, 2015).
- The Fed is failing miserably at its attempt to inflate us out of our debt (8/31/15).
- The economy created by the Fed helps the superrich while screwing the middle class (March 5, 2017).
- Yellen stated the expansion is “very strong,” but the data says the expansion was weak (March 20, 2018).
- Bernanke says “U.S. economy faces a Wile E. Coyote moment in 2020” (Bernanke didn’t foresee the virus, but he knew the economy was dependent on asset bubbles.) and there won’t be much the Fed can do July 5, 2019).
- The yield curve has inverted signaling a recession is coming (Sept. 1, 2019).
- The Fed enabled the world to borrow $253 trillion (July 7, 2020).
The Fed didn’t cause the virus, but the Fed’s cheap money policies turned our financial system into a house of cards that any “known unknown” event could easily bring down.
The Federal Reserve’s policies may jack up stock prices for now, but just like before, they won’t do anything to help the middle class.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla