The Federal Reserve has destroyed America’s monetary system.
M2 money supply is $18 trillion and M2 velocity is only 1.1, an all-time low. During the Great Depression the lowest was 1.2.
What do these two facts mean? It means the Fed has created trillions of dollars of liquidity out of thin air. And that most of the liquidity is stagnating in M2 and not being loaned out by banks or invested in productivity growth.
Keynesian economics calls this nonproductive circumstance a liquidity trap. Economists who make excuses for stupid monetary policies call it an unintended consequence.
The Fed can create all the liquidity it wants to, but if banks don’t make loans or businesses don’t invest the money into productivity growth, the money lies dormant in M2 or just continues to inflate asset bubbles.
This is also the reason Friedman’s theory on inflation doesn’t hold water. According to Friedman when money supply grows faster than output, which it has since 2000, you’re suppose to get inflation, but there isn’t any CPI inflation because the money created is stagnating in M2.
With no immediate CPI inflation threat, there’s no stopping the Fed’s insanity.
Banks are incentivized to make loans by the Fed increasing the spread between the 3-month and 10-year Treasuries during a recession. We’re in the deepest recession since 1946 and the spread is only 56 bps. During the Great Recession it peaked at 379.
The Fed can’t increase the spread much because the Fed funds rate is already super low at 0.09 percent.
So what have the Fed’s policies gotten us?
The Fed goes from being the lender of last resort to being the dominant lender, causing moral hazard, malinvestment, and destroying price discovery.
$275 trillion in global debt that’s put on duped future generations your children.
Lastly, jacked up asset prices due to excessive liquidity that mostly rewards the superrich. This causes a huge wealth divide between the middle class and superrich regardless of sex or race.
In 1911 Standard Oil was broken up by the Federal government because it was a monopoly.
Disastrously, the Federal Reserve was hatched in 1913.
After 107 years the Fed became the dominant, and sometimes the only lender. I wonder who will breakup the Federal Reserve?
Most likely no one.
The Federal Reserve has become America’s present-day Messiah.
Our savior that rescues us from an economic catastrophe, that in fact, was precipitated by the Federal Reserve a long time ago.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla