I’m writing in response to the editorial in the Wednesday edition of the Union-Bulletin regarding “military-style” federal raids in Portland.
I found both the content and the tone of the editorial to have a left-leaning political bias while completely ignoring the legitimate reasons that federal officers were sent in.
As has been widely reported, protests and riots have been happening on a nearly nightly basis for almost eight weeks in the downtown Portland area surrounding the Federal Courthouse.
The Courthouse has been repeatedly vandalized and multiple attempts made to set it on fire. Officers guarding the facility have had water bottles, paint balloons and rocks thrown at them, fireworks shot at them, and been subjected to high powered lasers aimed at their eyes.
President Trump called on the Department of Homeland Security to protect the Federal Courthouse because the mayor and the governor wouldn’t do it.
While the U-B’s position that law enforcement is a local or state responsibility is usually correct, the federal government may, and has done in the past, step in to quell riots and insurrections. In this particular case the federal government doesn’t require the permission of either local or state officials because they are protecting a federal facility.
Sadly, the mayor has ordered the Portland police not to cooperate with the federal officers.
Despite what you might think after reading the editorial (or most news reports), these federal officers are not the boogeyman. They aren’t secret police, storm troopers or the Gestapo. They are officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the U.S. Marshal’s Service. They aren’t sweeping the streets, they’re protecting the Federal Courthouse.
The only time they patrolled the surrounding streets was when they were pursuing and detaining those who had broken the law by attacking a federal facility or the officers protecting it.
They wear masks because they’ve been forced to deploy tear gas to disperse rioters. The reason they don’t wear name tags is because law enforcement has been doxed, putting them and their families at risk.
Each officer is clearly identified as police front and back, they display insignias of their organizational affiliation (CBP or Marshal) as well as a unique identification tag for each officer.
In the future, I hope to see a more balanced, thoughtful and fact-based style of editorializing by the U-B.
Ron Wade
Walla Walla