Three Washingtonians: Bezos, Gates, and Ballmer have a combined net worth of $274 billion.
Washington census data states that there are 2.3 million households in Washington state.
The average net worth, excluding primary residence is about $75,000 per household. So the ballpark figure for the net worth of all the households in Washington state is $172 billion.
Meaning, three Washingtonians have 60 percent more wealth than the other 7.6 million Washingtonians combined.
The media says we have a solid economy. I argue solely for a few.
The media constantly talks about the wealth divide in the United States, but rarely discusses why the wealth divide has increased dramatically in the last 20 years?
When the media or academia does discuss the issue it’s some cock-and-bull article that doesn’t even mention the Federal Reserve and their cheap money policies.
Why does the truth scare the free press and academia so much? Why does the free press and academia make excuses or throw red herrings into the issue to distract the public from the truth?
So why is the wealth divide increasing dramatically?
The Federal Reserve lowered the Fed funds rate from 19 percent in 1981 to zero percent by 2011.
Cheap money from the Fed ends up in the hands of the superrich who buy more financial assets driving up the prices even more (this phenomenon continues today).
The cheap money does eventually reach the average Joe, but in the form of debt.
The farming industry can attest to these facts. Small farmers are saddled with a lot of debt. Since the cheap money has primarily increased asset prices and not driven solid global economic growth, which in turn would drive up overall commodity prices, the generic wheat price hovers around 5 bucks barely covering a small wheat farmer’s expenses (farmers were struggling long before the tariff issues came up).
The facts support my argument:
Average U.S. GDP growth rates before the Fed started their cheap money policies was 4 percent. The last decade growth rates are half that at just 2 percent.
The CRB index that’s made up of 19 commodities, wheat price included, has gone from a peak of 473 in 2008 to just 187. The CRB hit a 50-year low of 160 in 2016.
The media and academia must stop misleading and distracting Americans and instead give
them the facts about the Fed’s cheap money policies and how they’re perpetuating the ever increasing wealth divide.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla,