Removing the gobbledygook from one of the Feb. 6 letters, we are left with the following assertions: Progressives have institutionalized a bureaucracy of entitlements spending trillions of taxpayers money. Government pays people not to work, therein preserving their addiction and dependency. Harvesting votes in return is fair play. And with radical progressives recognizing no monetary or moral boundaries, they are ruining the nation.
Really? The docile Republicans allowed us progressives to get away with it? Well, this is a rhetorical question as we all know how robustly conservatives have pushed back against progressive platforms.
The writer should know better, in fact, I do believe he does know better. Funding for both progressives and conservatives bills is vigorously debated and voted in Congress. If the bill passes, it passes. If Congress approves, trillions of dollars end in favoring the military-industrial complex. And as much as progressives would hate it, that's the law of the land. This is how democracy works.
But what is more troubling is the writer's attempt to deliberately obfuscate the understanding of the issue at hand with obtuse arguments. And this is annoyingly duplicitous.
Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla