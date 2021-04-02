The Editorial Page has been corrupted by Facebook.
Facebook, and other sites on social media, pass on ridiculous bits of disinformation, stupid stuff. Eventually it shows up where we don’t expect it. It just showed up on the U-B Editorial Page.
In Wednesday’s paper, the editorial cartoon has a nice little white-haired old man with “Fauci” on his lapel and a balloon out of his head saying, “Operation Warp Speed was the best idea I ever had… aside from splitting the atom and discovering gravity.”
Fauci never said any of that, nor anything like it, and he would not have.
That is not commentary. It is nowhere related to fact. It is simply an expression of political bigotry.
We can discuss facts, but there are no facts here. The cartoon is just blather from out of a bar fight. It is disgusting.
Ed Reading
Walla Walla