Did I miss something? While I appreciated Aaron Christopher’s “A Tribute To Mothers” in Sunday’s paper and El Sombrero’s nod to Father’s Day in its ad, I must have missed: The feature story on an outstanding dad; the list of tips for fathers in a quandary; or the fun reflection on daddies past.
So, thanks to all of you: Who delighted us as our own daddies; amaze us as the fathers of our grandchildren; and especially to those who raise all children their arms can reach.
You are noticed, appreciated and loved.
Cindy Widmer
College Place