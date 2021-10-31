I wanted to discuss the danger to democracy posed by herds of under-educated citizens who fall under the sway of immoral, manipulative forces, and then proof arrived via my mailbox.
Who else got the flyer? It was anti-science, anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-technology, all in the guise of a cry for liberty. But the desire behind this flyer is not liberty or education, but rather to form a voting block which will then give power to its sponsors. The leaders of the new far-right are well-educated enough to know that everything they say is a lie. Unfortunately, many of the herd do not know this.
Here is a formula for fascism: the undereducated fall for a charismatic leader who perfectly pricks all their social grievances. The hypocritical, hungry for power, gladly lead and lie to this mob which becomes a tribe that sees all others as enemies and constructs its own alternative reality. In the end, the mob finally decides to “save the country” from the “others” who were once their fellow citizens.
Fascism follows a pattern: disinformation, voter suppression, legislative and judicial manipulation and, finally, violence.
And they hold lots of rallies where they wear shared symbols.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla
