I have a family member who lives at Park Manor. Of course, it has been hard not to have “physical contact” and give kisses and hugs.
But I have been very impressed with the way the staff and leadership there have been proactive (closing in February to visitors) and keeping us informed constantly with emails and phone calls.
Also having safe events ( seven “parades,” outdoor distance visiting and Face Time phone calls). They very recently stopped showers but do give bed baths! It is very easy to be a complainer in these troubling times.
Our whole family has been so appreciative of the wonderful care we have see given at Park Manor.
Linda Mobley
College Place