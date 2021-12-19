The U-B's conceit of fact checking virtue runs short when allowing four republicans to disseminate false information and "alternative facts." Unlike the four knights of the Apocalypse, the apocryphal sin this time is to plant the seeds of misinformation on our readers. The U-B, allowing these inflamable ideas on our violent political environment is irresponsible. Just check the recent January 6 violent insurrection.
There are lessons to learn from the yellow journalism of the 1896-98. The San Francisco Examiner, in collusion with the New York Times, promoted political sensationalism over facts. Such alternative facts contributed to the sparking of the Spanish-American war. Pure jingoism, my friends. The Philippine-American War resulted in 4,200 American deaths, over 20,000 Filipino combatants and as many as 200,000 civilians deaths. In Puerto Rico, three million U.S. citizens still cannot vote for a U.S. president. But an American president, in the aftermath of the apocalyptic destruction of Hurricane Maria, was allowed to disdainfully throw rolls of paper towels at the raw open wounds of the souls of its citizens.
Yes, Mr. U-B. False information and alternative facts have short and long term painful and sad consequences.
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla