I read with interest the recent letter from Jerry Votendahl about crime as related to race. He did his homework with all the statistics (I checked), and it was all correct.
A letter full of facts that have been sorely absent during the last presidency. Heck, I was almost ready to say “good letter,” but then he went off the rails on the last paragraph.
I’m sure the readers noticed it, even if Jerry didn’t.
We are to believe crime took a big jump after the Black community woke up one fine morning and said, “What should we do today? I know, let’s riot and burn buildings to the ground for no reason at all.”
Two things were left out of that last paragraph. The first is the truth that no American, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, believes in destruction of any kind during a protest.
Secondly, everything that happened, be it good or bad, was because a handcuffed Black man, laying face down, had the life squeezed out of him by a racist, murdering cop.
Leaving out these two facts doesn’t help race relations any more than defunding the police or blaming Democrats.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla