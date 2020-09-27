I have never written a letter to the editor during my lifetime of living in Walla Walla but felt compelled to do so regarding this year’s judicial race.
I want Superior Court judges to have legal experience in many different areas. I want them to have knowledge and experience in criminal law. I want them to understand family dynamics in a divorce. I want them to be familiar with probate and guardianship as well as agriculture and business matters.
I don’t care if someone is nice and donates to causes. I want them to have experience to review and handle critical legal issues that affect me and others in our community.
I ask your support of Mike Mitchell, the only candidate who has the necessary experience for the job.
Joe J. Chvatal Jr.
Walla Walla