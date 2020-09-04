You won’t hear Democrats Joe Biden and Kamela Harris sharing all of their socialist priorities they plan to implement if they win the election. I recommend everyone carefully examine the following before casting your vote.
Rationed Medicare for all and elimination of private healthcare.
The Green New Deal costing $94 trillion over 10 years, expands government control, eliminates fossil fuels taking millions of jobs.
Free speech restrictions through large social media companies and liberal cancel culture.
Religious liberty restrictions by stripping the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” of religious Americans ability to defend themselves in future employment discrimination lawsuits.
Confiscation of semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines and mandatory requirement of government buy-back program. Violation of this means 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Unlimited taxpayer-funded abortions up to birth with no ability for those with religious or moral objections to opt out.
Allow millions of illegal immigrants to become citizens and vote. They broke the law crossing our border.
Special privileges for transgender men and women with passage of the “Equity Act” that would crush any religious opposition to their right to opposite sex bathrooms, employment and competitive sports.
Higher taxes as declared by Joe Biden in 2020 when he said, “If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”
Placing liberal justices on the Supreme Court where we see decisions made based upon what they believe to be a U.S.Constitution that “changes” with more modern times rather than it being unchanging constitutional law.
Abolishing the Electoral College that is an essential process to American federalist philosophy. Federalism diffuses powers among federal, state and local governments rather than all of the powers belonging to a strong central government.
Voting rights for convicted felons. if you are not willing to follow the law, then you should not have a role in making law for others.
Abolition of voter ID requirements which will encourage voter fraud.
Drastic cuts to the military while China, Russia, Iran and North Korea build huge military resources.
Federal intrusion into police departments. Democrats would end local police control and abolish ICE.
Reparation payments to minorities. Tried under President Nixon in 1969 under the “Philadelphia Plan” and failed.
Implementation of the “Fairness Doctrine” that will destroy conservative TV and Radio. Overturned in 1987 by the FCC since it failed to encourage the discussion of controversial issues.
Richard Parker
Walla Walla