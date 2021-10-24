The letters to the editor column is around all year, and it is rarely used. Generally, the only time you see the column not empty is when there is an election or a school levy. This is disappointing, because there are issues that are far, far more important that we don't talk about.
This is not a political letter, and quite frankly, I am appalled at the lack of letters concerning what has been happening for almost two years now. Has everyone forgotten or lost interest in what is being thrust upon us? COVID-19 mandates are the elephant in the room, and too often people are worried about discussing it in case they step on toes.
Everyone is so focused on the election and candidates that they have lost sight of the single most important thing: our freedom. Take a look at what has been happening in Australia and Canada — that is coming our way unless we stand up and voice our concerns.
I would encourage everyone to submit a letter to the editor voicing your concerns involving COVID and the tyrannical mandates.
Remember, this is not about a virus, and it never has been.
Savonnah Henderson
Dayton
