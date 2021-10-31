If you have not voted yet please do so! Walla Wallans may register to vote and actually vote as late as Tuesday, Nov. 2, by going in-person to the County Elections Department.
Every vote counts.
I hope you will vote for Terri Trick and Kathy Mulkerin for the Board of the Walla Walla Public Schools. Trick has years of experience,and is part of an excellent board that has improved our schools. Mulkerin has been preparing for this role for years with deep experience as a student, parent, employee and volunteer. Both will ensure progress will continue to be made at WWPS. A well-functioning school board is a major factor in a good school district.
The Walla Walla City Council will benefit from the election of Gustavo Reyna, Adam Kirtley and Rick Eskil. Each brings strong qualifications to the job and will be able to hit the ground running on their first day. The ability of the City Council to work together in a nonpartisan manner is key to the high quality of life we enjoy in Walla Walla.
In College Place, Norma Hernandez as Mayor and Nadine Stecklein for City Council are also excellent choices.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla
