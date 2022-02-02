Our present was created by imperfect individuals shaped by their time and imbued with human faults and strengths. Revisionist history occurs when we try to disavow historical figures embedded in a period’s knowledge, social mores and circumstances.
When we relegate to dusty corners individuals who, by today’s knowledge, social mores and circumstances, we no longer value, we are censoring our perspectives and viewing the vast tapestry of history with monolithic thought. We should not shapeshift that history to suit our current views and attitudes and only reflect what we agree with now.
Every historical figure, Marcus Whitman among them, has a complex story. If we are offended by a story not in total agreement with our sentiments, we are not very complex beings ourselves. And we certainly are not open-minded in our thinking or nuanced in our understanding.
If we choose this path, we should not pretend it is out of a sense of “inclusivity.” Instead, we are saying the only way to interpret human action is through a lens which determines whether, in retrospect, it is ‘"right" by today’s standards. But who, in a democracy, gets the power to hide or deny the parts of history they don’t like?
Judith Deal
Walla Walla