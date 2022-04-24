Just wanted to thank Dan R. Clark for setting me straight on gas prices being Biden’s fault.
I must have forgotten his executive order to raise prices from $2.37 to $3.53 a gallon before the Ukraine conflict, just to punish us, or was it to raise his poll numbers?
I must have missed his speech about how only he sets the price of oil and that it has nothing to do with the world market.
Oil executives at the latest hearings didn’t blame Biden, they said it was the global price. They must have been lying!
Maybe it’s because Biden canceled the unfinished Keystone XL pipeline that would have brought oil from Canada to the gulf for export and not benefited us at all.
Maybe it’s because Biden just doesn’t let us drill enough. We should start in Alaska and turn it into a forest of derricks. Got to be oil under the Redwoods. Clear cut them and “drill, baby, drill.”
Level Yosemite Park and look for coal. Or maybe use Biden's “proposed” deficit budget to help get us off our dependency and save what little oil we have for our military!
Nah, it’s easier to just blame Biden.
Chris Hansen,
Walla Walla