As an evangelical Christian, I have appreciated the writings of Ronald Sider. So, when I found a book that he had edited, including chapters by 30 different evangelical leaders, I had to read it. It is entitled “The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump”.
Sider reminded his contributors to “speak the truth in love.” I found their comments enlightening. The ethics of humility, honesty and love are clearly among the most important virtues in the Bible. These three qualities are looked at in Donald Trump.
The Bible sees a wise person as one who is teachable, one who listens and learns. The commentators noted that Trump more often claimed to know it all, “more than anyone else.”
One of his firsts boasts was this, ”I went from very successful businessman, to top TV star, to president of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as — not smart, but genius, and a very stable genius at that.” So the voice of scholars is ignored unless it agrees with him.
His many boasts include many lies. On March 10 when asked about the impact of the coronavirus, Trump said “We’re prepared, and we are doing a great job with it, and it will go away.”
By June over 2,000,000 cases were confirmed in the U.S.and more are coming. Prepared? How so?
Here is a statement that will startle Christians, “Why do I have to repent, or ask for forgiveness if I am not making mistakes?” No mistakes! 16,000 documented lies or misstatements in his first three years! How can we trust anyone who shows no respect for truth?
The book quotes doctors and medical specialists who have diagnosed Trump as a narcissist and a pathological liar. He may at times sound good, but many of his claims have shown to be for his own personal benefit, not for the nation.
These failures, and his disrespect of women, of Muslims, of immigrants, of people of color, of the poor, and allowing children to be taken from their parents and put in cages at the Mexican border, all show him to be unfit for leadership of our country.
According to many well respected scientists and doctors, his handling of the pandemic has been abysmal. The lives of thousands of people may well be on his hands.
His re-election campaign seems to be focused on dividing the country, not uniting it. How Christian is that?
We need a humbler, wiser, kinder and more honest person for our next president.
Randy Klassen
Walla Walla