A few months ago, there were some hateful letters and articles against evangelical Christians who support President Trump. I’m not surprised.
Jesus warned that the world would hate us.
I can only speak for myself, not all evangelical Christians. There are some evangelicals that do not support the president.
I try to follow the teachings and example of Jesus. I’m not perfect, but I have thought very carefully about this.
Jesus associated with some scurrilous characters. He even chose a tax collector, one of the most hated people in Israel, as one of his disciples. The fishermen were a pretty rough band. Paul the Apostle was responsible for the imprisonment and murder of followers of Jesus.
But Jesus saw potential in them. As a follower of Jesus, I try to follow his example. I, apparently along with millions of other evangelical Christians, see potential in President Donald Trump.
President Trump reputedly has a checkered past, although he apparently hasn’t done anything illegal. I wonder if some of the accusations against him are true. I believe that he has changed and that is all in the past.
The problem with the Democrats is their bad policies.
Currently, the Democrats are worried that the U.S. Supreme court will no longer allow the killing of babies before they are born and, in some cases, just after they are born. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seemed to threaten two Supreme Court justices for the matter.
That elicited a rare rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts.
President Trump promised to support religious liberty, life of the unborn, placing the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and give full support to Israel.
He also supported policies and actions too numerous to list here that make life better for all U.S. Citizens.
The Democrats had already passed laws lessening religious liberty and gave support to Israel’s enemies. They fight any pro-life laws. They enacted laws and regulations that made life difficult for U.S. businesses and citizens. Some of the laws they passed have destroyed businesses owned by Christians. They also enacted laws and regulations that made life difficult for U.S. businesses and citizens.
If elected, a Democrat president will push socialist policies, lessen the effectiveness of the military, raise taxes, enact business killing regulations and lessen free speech and religious liberty, among other things.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla