Electric vehicles are here. The Washington State Wire said, “Clean Cars 2030 passed as an amendment to E2SHB 1287, a bill mandating electric utility preparation for an all-EV future.” This fits Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate change action plan. And 2030 seems to be the target switch-over from fossil-fuel to EVs.
Luckily that gives manufacturers nearly a decade to work out the bugs. CNBC reported General Motors Co. having issued a second recall for one of their EVs due to catching fire. It seems this has been a problem for several years. Even Tesla has had a few problems. One EV in April 2021 forced a fire department to use more water to extinguish it that they normally use in a month, according to NBC News.
Some say the problem is exaggerated: The chance of fire in EVs is less than fossil-fuel vehicles. The pictures seen on KOMO News indicate the EV fires tend to be more destructive to the vehicle and present new challenges to firefighters. The location of power sources and fuses vary between vehicles/manufacturers. And it is not uncommon for EV fires to reignite spontaneously.
Hopefully the EV bugs are worked out before our gas-guzzling, four-cylinder engine is banned.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg