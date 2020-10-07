Vote for Roger Esparza for county commissioner.
I’ve known Roger for many years, first as a real estate broker. His office is across the street from mine. I’d often see him coming to work early.
Then I was able to observe and interact with him when he was an officer for the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. He eventually becoming the president of the board. He is always approachable, listens to what is being said, and strives to make sense. I also knew he was chairman of the Community Council.
His opponent owns a small business. That is important experience. As the owner of a small business I can attest that you learn things operating a business that can’t be learned elsewhere. Beyond her business experience and genuine enthusiasm, his opponent’s qualifications are not nearly as extensive as Esparza’s.
Being a real estate broker is one very challenging type of small business, at the mercy of buyers, sellers and a fluctuating market. To be successful a broker has to be able to listen to both sides of a transaction, make sure the facts and very complicated law are being followed, and encourage a buyer and a seller to come to a mutually beneficial agreement. Real estate is one order of magnitude more complicated than retail.
As for Esparza’s qualifications and experience, it turns out I didn’t know the half of it. In their enthusiastic recommendation of a vote for Esparza, it took the editors of the U-B half their column just to list line by line the many aspects of our community that Esparza has been involved in, frequently in a leadership position.
In an informal meeting with voters and potential supporters, Esparza recounted the time when he was a child living at the labor camp, and became the go-to translator for residents whose English skills were inadequate for a transaction. This is the kind of can-do, willing attitude we need.
Being born and raised here, he essentially has native speaker fluency in both Spanish and English, a tremendous asset in a commissioner. The next few years will be challenging for the commission as well as the rest of us. A dedicated public servant who can serve all aspects of the public need will be a boon to us all.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla